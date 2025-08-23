San Fernando Coffee Inc. BURBANK
SUMMER MENU
DIRTY CHERRY
A bold blend of Dr. Pepper and our house espresso – topped with our signature cherry cold foam for a refreshingly fizzy kick.$7.50
CHERRY VANILLA
A sweet twist on your classic vanilla latte – elevated with cherry cold foam for a creamy, dreamy sip that’s as pretty as it is delicious.$7.00
BEACHES N' CREAM
Smooth, sunny, and oh-so-satisfying – this peach smoothie with vanilla cold foam is like a beach day in a cup.$6.00
BIG BEACH ENERGY
Bright, bold, and buzzing – a mix of strawberry passionfruit lemonade and Red Bull that will keep your summer vibes high from sunrise to sunset.$7.25
SEASIDE MATCHA (Dairy Free)
Tropical and totally plant-based – refreshing coconut water layered with fluffy matcha foam makes this a breezy, beachy go-to.$8.00
ZODIAC MENU
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
LATTE
Rich espresso and steamed milk - simple, a comforting classic. Made with organic beans sourced from sustainable farms in Oaxaca.$5.25
AMERICANO
A bold and balanced blend of hot water and organic espresso. Smooth and strong, brewed with small batch Oaxaca beans.$4.25
CAPPUCINO
A classic mix of espresso, steamed milk, and foam - light, airy, and bold all at once. Made with small batch of Oaxaca beans.$4.25
HORCHATA LATTE
Our famous sweet and spiced twist on a classic latte, made with our house horchata and rich espresso. A nod to tradition, brewed with small batch Oaxaca beans.$5.75
COLD BREW
Slow-steeped for bold flavor and a smooth finish. Served over ice for an easy, all-day kind of energy.$5.00
ESPRESSO SHOTS
Rich, concentrated shots of our organic espresso. Served solo or added to any drink for an extra boost.$3.00
MEXICAN MOCHA
Espresso meets dark chocolate, cinnamon, and a hint of cayenne for just the right amount of heat. A spiced favorite, made with small batch Oaxaca beans.$5.75
COMPANY DRIP
Our daily brew, served hot and ready. Simple, satisfying, and made with eco-friendly Oaxaca beans.$3.50
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
MATCHA LATTE
Not too fancy, just delicious. Our matcha latte is smooth, lightly sweet, and made to keep you going without the jitters.$6.00
CHAI LATTE
A cozy blend of black tea, warm spices, and steamed milk. Smooth, spiced, and perfect for slow mornings or mid-day resets.$5.50
STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS LEMONADE
Tart hibiscus and sweet strawberry come together in this vibrant refresher. Floral, refreshing, and made to sip under the sun.$5.25
FRESH LEMONADES
Bright, simple, and refreshing. Classic lemonade, served chilled and ready to cool you down.$5.25
STRAWBERRY MINT FRESCA
A sparkling blend of strawberry, mint, and citrus over ice. Light, crisp, and made for warm days.$5.25
HOT CHOCOLATE
Rich and creamy, made with steamed milk and cocoa. A cozy classic for any time of the day or year.$4.00
CHOCOLATE MILK
Served cold and always a favorite. Simple, sweet, kid-approved.$3.00
BLACK TEA
Smooth and full-bodied. Bold enough to stand on its own, or be complemented by a splash of milk.$4.00
GREEN TEA
Light, earthy, and calming. A gentle pick-me-up served hot or iced.$4.00
ARNOLD PALMER
Half black tea, half lemonade. Bright, balanced, and always refreshing.$5.25
SIGNATURE ICED DRINKS
HORCHATA LOVER
A blended take on our famous Horchata Lover latte. Creamy, spiced and sweet with cold brew and house horchata over ice.$7.00
VANILLA COLD BREW HORCHATA COLD FOAM
Smooth vanilla cold brew topped with our signature horchata cold foam. Lightly spiced and delightfully sweet.$6.00
VALLEY GIRL
Vanilla, oat milk, and espresso come together in this sweet and silky iced latte. Served in a caramel-drizzled cup - cute and craveable.$6.50
SMORES LATTE
Espresso, chocolate, and toasted marshmallow flavors blended with milk and poured over ice. All the flavor of a campfire treat, with no fire required.$7.00
DULCE DE LECHE
Espresso and milk over ice with dulce de leche syrup, served in a caramel-drizzled cup. Smooth, sweet, and made to satisfy any sweet tooth.$6.50
ABUELITA'S LATTE
Rich Mexican mocha blended with smooth espresso and creamy milk, topped with a layer of sweet, spiced horchata cold foam. A warm twist on a beloved classic.$7.00
WHITE CHOCOLATE+ STRAWBERRY C.F
A creamy white mocha latte with rich espresso and milk, crowned with a sweet, fruity strawberry cold foam. Light, indulgent, and perfectly balanced.$7.00
818 BOYS CLUB
Smooth cold brew blended with hazelnut syrup and topped with our signature horchata cold foam. Nutty, creamy, and effortlessly cool.$6.00
MATCHA + STRAWBERRY C.F
Earthy matcha latte topped with a light and fruity strawberry cold foam. A refreshing twist that’s both smooth and vibrant.$7.00
SKINNY QUEEN
A lightly sweetened latte made with oat milk, sugar-free sweetener and just the right hint of vanilla. Smooth, simple, and guilt-free.$6.00
HONEY OAT
A smooth latte sweetened with honey syrup and made creamy with oat milk. Simple, naturally sweet, and comforting.$6.00
DIRTY VANILLA CHAI
Spiced chai latte with a shot of espresso, topped with vanilla cold foam. Warm, bold, and perfectly balanced.$7.00
EL FLACO
A smooth latte with sugar-free caramel syrup and bold espresso. Sweet, satisfying, and guilt-conscious.$6.50
HORCHATA DE OLLA
A traditional Mexican-inspired spiced rice drink, brewed with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and rich piloncillo sugar. Sweet, warming, and perfectly aromatic.$6.25
VALLEY BOY
A creamy blend of macadamia and mocha syrup with espresso and steamed milk, served in a chocolate-drizzled cup. Smooth, nutty, and indulgent.$6.50
BLENDED DRINKS
CARAMEL BLENDED
A creamy blend of caramel syrup and milk, whipped to icy perfection. Sweet, smooth, and refreshing.$6.25
HORCHATA BLENDED
A take on our famous classic. A blended horchata milk and ice delight - a perfect pick-me-up.$6.25
MATCHA BLENDED
Smooth matcha blended with milk and ice for a refreshing, energizing treat. Creamy, earthy, and vibrant in every sip.$6.25
VANILLA BEAN (NO COFFEE) BLENDED
Creamy vanilla bean and milk whipped into an icy smooth treat.$6.25
MOCHA BLENDED
Creamy chocolate and milk whipped into an icy smooth treat with a shot of espresso.$6.25
VANILLA BLENDED (w/espresso)
Creamy vanilla and milk whipped into an icy smooth treat with a shot of espresso.$6.25
CREPES & WAFFLES
EL TRI
A house-made crepe or two waffles filled and topped with banana and fresh strawberries. Topped with matcha-infused powdered sugar and a drizzle of condensed milk for a sweet, unique finish.$11.00
BANANA NUTELLA
A house-made crepe or two waffles filled and topped with creamy Nutella and ripe banana slices. Simple, sweet, and always a favorite.$10.00
STRAWBERRY NUTELLA
A house-made crepe or two waffles filled and topped with rich Nutella and fresh strawberries. Sweet, gooey, and simply irresistible.$10.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
A house-made crepe or two waffles topped with fresh strawberries, cream cheese, and a drizzle of condensed milk. Finished with crushed wafers and a dusting of powdered sugar for extra sweetness.$11.00
CRAZY CONDUCTOR
A house-made crepe or two waffles filled and topped with banana and crunchy nuts. Finished with caramel drizzle and a light dusting of powdered sugar.$11.00
STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA
A house-made crepe or waffle filled and topped with creamy Nutella, fresh strawberries, and ripe banana slices. Sweet, fruity, and delightfully satisfying.$11.00
HANDHELDS
EGG CHEDDAR MUFFIN
A fresh toasted English muffin filled with egg and melted cheddar. Simple, satisfying, and the perfect start to your morning.$8.00
EGG CHEDDAR CROISSANT
A flaky croissant filled with your choice of protein, eggs and melted cheddar. A deliciously simple way to kickstart your day.$10.30
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, hash brown, and your choice of bacon, soy chorizo, or sausage with melted cheese and aioli rolled in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.$11.00
GRILLED CHEESE
Golden-brown toasted sourdough bread with melted cheese inside. Simple, comforting, and a timeless favorite.$8.00
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & BACON
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, fresh tomato, and peppery arugula layered on toasted buttered bread with a smoky chipotle aioli. A bold and flavorful classic.$11.30
CHICKEN & AVOCADO
Warm grilled chicken, creamy avocado, fresh tomato, and peppery arugula on toasted buttered bread with a touch of aioli. Light, fresh, and satisfying.$11.00
BLTA SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado stacked on toasted bread with creamy aioli. Classic flavors with a fresh twist.$10.50
EVERYTHING BAGEL SANDWICH
A toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, cheddar, tomato, and your choice of ham sausage or bacon, topped with an egg. A flavorful, hearty start to your day.$11.50
AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG
Toasted sourdough topped with creamy avocado, arugula, fresh tomato, and an egg. Finished with aioli and everything bagel seasoning for a flavorful kick.$10.00
PESTO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, fresh tomato, and peppery arugula layered on toasted buttered bread with a generous spread of pesto. Bright, savory, and satisfying.$10.75
BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE
Toasted everything bagel served with a generous spread of cream cheese.$6.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA
A crispy tortilla filled with melted cheese, tender chicken, and crispy bacon. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.$10.00
El SANCHO
A hearty tortilla filled with rice, beans, and melted cheese. Served with a side of salsa for a satisfying meal on the go.$8.50
EL BURRITO VEGANO
A tortilla packed with rice, beans, soyrizo, hash brown, and creamy avocado. Served with salsa on the side for a flavorful vegan option.$10.30
PASTRY
