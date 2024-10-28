San Fernando Coffee Inc. FOOD TRUCK
Featured Items
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
AMERICANO$4.25
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Horchata Cold Foam$6.25
LATTE
Rich espresso and steamed milk - simple, a comforting classic. Made with organic beans sourced from sustainable farms in Oaxaca.$5.25
HORCHATA LOVER LATTE
A blended take on our famous Horchata Lover latte. Creamy, spiced and sweet with cold brew and house horchata over ice.$7.00
HORCHATA LATTE
Our famous sweet and spiced twist on a classic latte, made with our house horchata and rich espresso. A nod to tradition, brewed with small batch Oaxaca beans.$5.75
ABUELITA'S LATTE
Rich Mexican mocha blended with smooth espresso and creamy milk, topped with a layer of sweet, spiced horchata cold foam. A warm twist on a beloved classic.$7.00
818 BOYS CLUB
Smooth cold brew blended with hazelnut syrup and topped with our signature horchata cold foam. Nutty, creamy, and effortlessly cool.$6.00
MEXICAN MOCHA
Espresso meets dark chocolate, cinnamon, and a hint of cayenne for just the right amount of heat. A spiced favorite, made with small batch Oaxaca beans.$5.75
CAPPUCINO$4.25
VALLEY GIRL LATTE
Vanilla, oat milk, and espresso come together in this sweet and silky iced latte. Served in a caramel-drizzled cup - cute and craveable.$7.10
DULCE DE LECHE
Espresso and milk over ice with dulce de leche syrup, served in a caramel-drizzled cup. Smooth, sweet, and made to satisfy any sweet tooth.$6.50
SKINNY QUEEN
A lightly sweetened latte made with choice of milk, sugar-free sweetener, and just the right hint of vanilla. Smooth, simple, and guilt-free.$6.00
COLD BREW
Slow-steeped for bold flavor and a smooth finish. Served over ice for an easy, all-day kind of energy.$5.00
SMORE'S LATTE
Espresso, chocolate, and toasted marshmallow flavors blended with milk and poured over ice. All the flavor of a campfire treat, with no fire required.$7.00
HORCHATA DE OLLA
A traditional Mexican-inspired spiced rice drink, brewed with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and rich piloncillo sugar. Sweet, warming, and perfectly aromatic.$6.25
WHITE CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY
A creamy white mocha latte with rich espresso and milk, crowned with a sweet, fruity strawberry cold foam. Light, indulgent, and perfectly balanced.$7.00
HONEY OAT
Honey oat latte made with honey syrup and creamy with oat milk. Simple, naturally sweet, and comforting.$6.00
VALLEY BOY
A creamy blend of macadamia and mocha syrup with espresso and steamed milk, served in a chocolate-drizzled cup. Smooth, nutty, and indulgent.$6.50
EL FLACO
A smooth latte with sugar-free caramel syrup and bold espresso. Sweet, satisfying, and guilt-conscious.$6.50
DIRTY VANILLA CHAI
Spiced chai latte with a shot of espresso, topped with vanilla cold foam. Warm, bold, and perfectly balanced.$7.00
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
MATCHA LATTE
Not too fancy, just delicious. Our matcha latte is smooth, lightly sweet, and made to keep you going without the jitters.$6.00
CHAI LATTE
A cozy blend of black tea, warm spices, and steamed milk. Smooth, spiced, and perfect for slow mornings or mid-day resets.$6.00
GUAVA LEMONADE$5.25
STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS LEMONADE
Tart hibiscus and sweet strawberry come together in this vibrant refresher. Floral, refreshing, and made to sip under the sun.$5.25
STRAWBERRY MINT FRESCA
A sparkling blend of strawberry, mint, and citrus over ice. Light, crisp, and made for warm days.$5.25
MATCHA + STRAWBERRY CF
Earthy matcha latte topped with a light and fruity strawberry cold foam. A refreshing twist that’s both smooth and vibrant.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
HOT CHOCOLATE$4.00
CHOCOLATE MILK
Served cold and always a favorite. Simple, sweet, kid-approved.$3.00
ARNOLD PALMER
Half black tea, half lemonade. Bright, balanced, and always refreshing.$4.00
Smooth and full-bodied. Bold enough to stand on its own, or be complemented by a splash of milk.