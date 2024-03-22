Local Owned Coffee Shop, Serving Great Coffee and Food With Fantastic Service
San Fernando Coffee Inc. - Expansion 15206 Roxford
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
BLENDED DRINKS
HANDHELDS
CREPES & WAFFLES
TOAST
Pastry
- Plain Croissant$5.25
- Nutella Croissant$6.50
- Almond Croissant$6.25Out of stock
- Everything Jalepneo Croissant$6.25Out of stock
- Chorizo Cheddar Croissant$6.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Criossant$5.75Out of stock
- Apple Pop Pie$6.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Jam Muiffin$5.50
- vegan lemon poppy seed muffin$4.25
- Big O$4.50
- Bacon Cheddar Scone$5.25Out of stock
- chocolate chip cookie$4.50
- lemon crumb bar$5.25
- spiced coffee cake donut$2.50
- glazed chocolate donut cake
lemon crumb bar
San Fernando Coffee Inc. Locations and Hours
1240 Truman San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
15206 Roxford
(818) 624-0085
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM