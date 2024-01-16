Local Owned Coffee Shop, Serving Great Coffee and Food With Fantastic Service
San Fernando Coffee Inc. - Expansion 15206 Roxford
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
BLENDED DRINKS
HANDHELDS
CREPES & WAFFLES
TOAST
Pastry
- OUT OF STOCKPlain CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.25
- Nutella Croissant$6.50
- Almond Croissant$6.25
- Cheese Pocket$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKJalapeño Cheddar PocketOUT OF STOCK$6.25
- Chocolate Criossant$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKPistachio CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKPretzel CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.50
- chocolate chip cookie$4.50
- spiced coffee cake donut$2.50
- Strawberry Danish$5.50
- Cinnamon Donut$4.25
- Cheddar Pocket$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKeverything danishOUT OF STOCK$5.24
- blueberry lemon danish$5.24
- passion fruit danish$5.24
- Bread Pudding$4.99
Bread Pudding
San Fernando Coffee Inc. Locations and Hours
1240 Truman San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM
15206 Roxford
(818) 624-0085
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM