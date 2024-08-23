San Fernando Coffee Inc. - Expansion 15206 Roxford
COFFEE & ESPRESSO
- LATTE
Double Shot of Espresso + Milk of Choice$5.25
- AMERICANO
Double Shot of Espresso + Water$4.25
- CAPPUCCINO
Double Shot of Espresso + Frothed Milk$4.25
- COMPANY DRIP
SFCC Ground Coffee | Medium Roast - Single Origin - Oaxaca$3.50
- HORCHATA LATTE
Double Shot of Espresso + Choice of Milk + Horchata$5.50
- COLD BREW$5.00
- ESPRESSO SHOT$3.00
- BROWN SUGAR SHAKEN ESPRESSO$5.00
- FLAT WHITE$4.00
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
- MATCHA LATTE
Matcha + Choice of Milk$5.75
- CHAI LATTE
Chai + Choice of Milk$5.00
- STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS LEMONADE
Strawberry Puree + Hibiscus + Lemonade$5.25
- GREEN TEA LEMONADE$5.25
- STRAWBERRY MINT FRESCA
Strawberry Puree + Mint Syrup + Lemonade$5.25
- HOT CHOCOLATE
Chocolate Blend + Choice of Milk$4.00
- CHOCOLATE MILK
Chocolate Syrup + Choice of Milk$3.00
- RED/BLACK TSHIRT$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- LONG SLEEVE$40.00OUT OF STOCK
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- HORCHATA LOVER
HORCHATA W/ HORCHATA COLD FOAM CHOICE OF MILK CONTAINS DAIRY$6.75
- VANILLA COLD BREW + HORCHATA COLD FOAM
Cold Brew + Vanilla Syrup + Horchata Cold Foam$6.00
- SMORES LATTE
Double Shot of Espresso + Marshmallow Syrup + Chocolate Cold Foam$6.75
- DULCE DE LECHE LATTE$6.75
- WHITE CHOCOLATE + STRAWBERRY C.F$6.75
- VALLEY GIRL
OAT MILK, VANILLA, CARAMEL DRIZZLE$6.25
- 818 BOYS CLUB
HAZELNUT COLD BREW + HORCHATA COLD FOAM$6.00
- BLACK N WHITE$6.75
- ABUELITAS LATTE
MEXICAN MOCHA + HORCHATA COLD FOAM$6.75
- SKINNY QUEEN
S.F VANILLA LATTE W+ CHOICE OF MILK$6.75
- STRAWBERRY MATCHA$6.75
- HONEY OAT$6.00
- DIRTY VANILLA CHAI
DIRTY CHAI + VANILLA COLD FOAM$6.75
- MEXICAN MOCHA$5.75
BLENDED DRINKS
- VANILLA BLENDED
Double Shot of Espresso + Vanilla Syrup + Choice of Milk$5.50
- CARAMEL BLENDED
Double Shot of Espresso + Caramel Syrup + Choice of Milk$5.50
- HORCHATA BLENDED
Double Shot of Espresso + Horchata + Choice of Milk$5.50
- MATCHA BLENDED
Matcha + Choice of Milk$5.50
- VANILLA BEAN (NO COFFEE) BLENDED
Vanilla Syrup + Choice of Milk$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- MOCHA BLENDED
Double Shot of Espresso + Chocolate Blend + Choice of Milk$5.25
HANDHELDS
- EGG & CHEDDAR ENGLISH MUFFIN
Egg + Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Aioli + English Muffin + Choice of Sausage or Bacon$7.75
- EGG CHEDDAR CROISSANT
Egg + Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Aioli + Croissant + Choice of Ham or Bacon$10.00
- BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour Tortilla + Egg + Hash Brown + Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Aioli + Choice of Bacon or Soyrizo$10.75
- GRILLED CHEESE
Sourdough + Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Aioli$7.75
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & BACON
Chipotle Aioli + Chicken + Bacon + Tomato + Greens + Choice of Wrap or Sandwich$11.00
- AVOCADO CHICKEN
Garlic Aioli + Avocado + Tomato + Greens + Choice of Sandwich or Wrap$10.50
- BLTA SANDWICH
Garlic Aioli + Bacon + Tomato + Greens + Avocado$10.50
- EVERYTHING BAGEL SANDWICH
Everything Bagel + Cream Cheese + Tomato + Cheddar Cheese + Egg + Choice of Ham or Bacon$11.50
- AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG$9.75
- PESTO CHICKEN$11.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR$11.00
CREPES & WAFFLES
- STRAWBERRY NUTELLA
Fresh Strawberries + Nutella + Choice of Crepe or Waffle$10.00
- STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA
Fresh Strawberries + Fresh Banana + Nutella + Choice of Crepe or Waffle$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
Strawberry + Cream Cheese + Condensed Milk + Choice of Crepe or Waffle$11.00
- CRAZY CONDUCTOR
Fresh Banana + Nuts + Caramel + Choice of Crepe or Waffle$11.00
- BANANA NUTELLA
Fresh Banana + Nutella + Choice of Crepe or Waffle$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- El Tri$11.00