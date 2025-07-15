Egg, hash brown, and your choice of bacon, soy chorizo, or sausage with melted cheese and aioli rolled in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

BURRITO MEAT Required* Please select 1 BACON SOYRIZO BACON AND SOYRIZO + $1.50 NO MEAT DOUBLE HASH NO MEAT SUB AVOCADO + $0.50 SAUSAGE BACON AND SAUSAGE + $2.00 SAUSAGE AND SOYRIZO + $2.00 ADD $0.85 SIDE SAUCE Please select up to 1 SALSA + $0.85 AIOLI + $0.85