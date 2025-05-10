San Fernando Coffee Inc. Monrovia
SPRING MENU
ZODIAC MENU
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
SIGNATURE ICED DRINKS
HORCHATA LOVER
Horchata latte w/ horchata cold foam$6.75
VANILLA COLD BREW HORCHATA COLD FOAM
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Horchata Cold Foam$6.00
VALLEY GIRL$6.50
SMORES LATTE$7.00
DULCE DE LECHE$6.50
ABUELITA'S LATTE$7.00
WHITE CHOCOLATE+ STRAWBERRY C.F$7.00
818 BOYS CLUB$6.00
MATCHA + STRAWBERRY C.F$7.00
SKINNY QUEEN$6.00
HONEY OAT$6.00
DIRTY VANILLA CHAI$7.00
HORCHATA DE OLLA
Cafe De olla + Horchata Foam$6.25
VALLEY BOY
Chocolate Drizzle + Macadamia Nut Syrup$6.50
BLENDED DRINKS
CREPES & WAFFLES
HANDHELDS
EGG CHEDDAR MUFFIN$8.00
EGG CHEDDAR CROISSANT$10.30
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & BACON$11.30
CHICKEN & AVOCADO$11.00
BLTA SANDWICH$10.50
EVERYTHING BAGEL SANDWICH$11.50
AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG$10.00
PESTO CHICKEN$10.75
Bagel and Cream Cheese$6.00
EL BURRITO VEGANO
Rice, beans, soy chorizo, hash brown, avocado, salsa served on side$10.30OUT OF STOCK
Tater Tots$4.25
Burritos and Bowls
Signature Burrito
Eggs, In-house Cheese Blend, Avocado, Tater Tots, House Beans, Soyrizo, Pickled Red Onions, Served on a Flour Tortilla with Sauce on the Side$16.00OUT OF STOCK
OG Burrito
Eggs, In-house Cheese Blend, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Avocado, Tater Tots, Pickled Red Onions, Served on a Flour Tortilla with Sauce on the Side$16.00OUT OF STOCK
California Dreamin' Burrito
Eggs, House-Marinated Steak, In-house Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Tater Tots, Pickled Red Onions Served on a Flour Tortilla with Sauce on the Side$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Chilaquiles Bowl
Tortilla Chips Tossed in House Red or Green Salsa, Eggs, House Beans, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Huevos Shakshuka Bowl
Sourdough Slice, Eggs, House Shakshuka Ranchero Sauce, Rajas, Queso Fresco, Avocado, House Beans, Pickled Red Onions$16.00OUT OF STOCK
El Campesino Bowl
Eggs, Tater Tots, Soyrizo, House Beans, Rajas, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Choice of Red/Green Sauce on the Side$16.00OUT OF STOCK
PASTRY
Plain Croissant$5.25
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
Banana Nut Bread$4.50
Nutella Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Loaf$4.50
GF Banana choc mini loaf$5.50
Nutella Croissant$7.00
Everything Jalepeno croissant$6.75
Blueberry Jam Muffin$5.00
Coffee Cake$5.00
Chorizo Cheddar Croissant
Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese$6.00
Blueberry Scone$6.50
Almond Croissant$6.25
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
Blueberry Cream Cheese Bear Claw$5.50
Apricot Danish$5.50
Cherry Danish$5.50
Turtle Brownie$5.50