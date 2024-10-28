San Fernando Coffee Inc. EXPRESS - SAN FERNANDO
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Change location
Espresso & Coffee
Americano$4.25
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Horchata Cold Foam$6.00
Latte$5.25
Horchata Lover Latte$7.00
Horchata Latte$5.50
Abuelitas Latte$7.00
818 Boys Club$6.00
Mexican Mocha$5.75
Cappuccino$4.25
Valley Girl Latte
Vanilla latte + oat milk+ caramel drizzle$7.10
Dulce De leche Latte$6.50
Skinny Queen
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte + almond milk$6.50
Cold Brew$5.50
Smores Latte$7.00
Favorites & Refreshers
Smores Latte
Sizing
Required*
Please select 1
Milk choice
Required*
Please select 1
Temp
Required*
Please select 1
Drink Additions
Please select up to 1
Other request
Please select up to 1
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
AZUSA
(909) 993-4974
Open now • Closes at 6PM
BURBANK
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 8PM
EXPRESS - SAN FERNANDO
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
FOOD TRUCK
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 2PM
MONROVIA
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 7PM
MOORPARK
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 4PM
NORTH HILLS
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 6PM
RESEDA
(818) 401-8190
Open now • Closes at 3PM
SAN FERNANDO
(747) 347-8391
Open now • Closes at 6PM
SANTA CLARITA
(661) 367-6040
Open now • Closes at 6PM
SIMI - COCHRAN ST
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 6PM