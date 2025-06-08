San Fernando Coffee Inc. - Express 1240 Truman Street
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA
Espresso & Coffee
Americano$5.00
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Horchata Cold Foam$6.20
Latte$6.00
Horchata Lover Latte$7.00
Horchata Latte$5.75
Abuelitas Latte$7.00
818 Boys Club$6.20
Mexican Mocha$6.25
Cappuccino$5.00
Valley Girl Latte
Vanilla latte + oat milk+ caramel drizzle$7.10
Dulce De leche Latte$6.00
Skinny Queen
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte + almond milk$6.50
Cold Brew$5.50
Marshmallow Latte w/ chocolate cold foam$7.00
Favorites & Refreshers
Pastry
Catering
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
1240 Truman St.
(747) 347-8391
Open now • Closes at 4PM
1240 Truman Street
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Azusa
(909) 993-4974
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Burbank
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Food Truck
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Monrovia
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Moorpark
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 4PM
Santa Clarita
(661) 367-6040
Open now • Closes at 3PM
Simi Valley - 3066 Cochran
(818) 923-3469
Closed