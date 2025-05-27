San Fernando Coffee Inc. Burbank
2404 w Victory blvd, Burbank, Burbank, CA
SPRING MENU
ZODIAC MENU
ESPRESSO & COFFEE
FAVORITES & REFRESHERS
SIGNATURE ICED DRINKS
HORCHATA LOVER
Horchata latte w/ horchata cold foam$7.00
VANILLA COLD BREW HORCHATA COLD FOAM
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Horchata Cold Foam$6.00
VALLEY GIRL$6.50
SMORES LATTE$7.00
DULCE DE LECHE$6.50
ABUELITA'S LATTE$7.00
WHITE CHOCOLATE+ STRAWBERRY C.F$7.00
818 BOYS CLUB$6.00
MATCHA + STRAWBERRY C.F$7.00
SKINNY QUEEN$6.00
HONEY OAT$6.00
DIRTY VANILLA CHAI$7.00
HORCHATA DE OLLA
Cafe De olla + Horchata Foam$6.25
VALLEY BOY
Chocolate Drizzle + Macadamia Nut Syrup$6.50
BLENDED DRINKS
CREPES & WAFFLES
Apple pie filing and caramel sauce
HANDHELDS
PASTRY
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
Banana Nut Bread$4.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
GF Choco Banana Mini Loaf$6.25
Blueberry Jam Muffin$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Nutella Croissant$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Everything Jalepeno Croissant$6.75OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Cheese Danish$6.25
Pistachio Croissant$4.25
Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese$6.00
Cinnamon Roll$6.25
Almond Croissant$6.25
Plain Croissant$5.25
Pistachio Croissant$6.25
Cherry Danish$6.25
Apricot Danish$6.25
WATER CUP
VANILLA BLENDED (w/espresso)
SIZING
Required*
Please select 1
MILK CHOICE
Required*
Please select 1
DRINK ADDITIONS
Please select up to 1
EXTRA SHOTS
Please select up to 1
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
1240 Truman St.
(747) 347-8391
Open now • Closes at 6PM
Azusa
(909) 993-4974
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Burbank
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Food Truck
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Monrovia
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Moorpark
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 4PM
Santa Clarita
(661) 367-6040
Open now • Closes at 6PM
Simi Valley - 3066 Cochran
(818) 923-3469
Closed