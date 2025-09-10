- Home
A hearty tortilla filled with rice, beans, and melted cheese. Served with a side of salsa for a satisfying meal on the go.
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
6740 Reseda Blvd Unit D
(818) 401-8190
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
AZUSA
(909) 993-4974
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
BURBANK
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
EXPRESS - SAN FERNANDO
(818) 923-3469
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
FOOD TRUCK
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
MONROVIA
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM
MOORPARK
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM
SAN FERNANDO
(747) 347-8391
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
SANTA CLARITA
(661) 367-6040
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM
SIMI - COCHRAN ST
(818) 923-3469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM