San Fernando Coffee Company
STRAWBERRY BANANA NUTELLA
A house-made crepe or waffle filled and topped with creamy Nutella, fresh strawberries, and ripe banana slices. Sweet, fruity, and delightfully satisfying.
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
6740 Reseda Blvd Unit D
(818) 401-8190
6740 Reseda Blvd Unit D, Reseda, CA 91335
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
AZUSA
(909) 993-4974
1119 E Alosta Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
BURBANK
(818) 923-3469
2404 w Victory blvd, Burbank, Burbank, CA 91506
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
EXPRESS - SAN FERNANDO
(818) 923-3469
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
FOOD TRUCK
(818) 923-3469
13711 Van Nuys Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
MONROVIA
(818) 923-3469
116 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
MOORPARK
(818) 923-3469
4227 B tierra rejada, Moorpark, CA 93021
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
SAN FERNANDO
(747) 347-8391
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
SANTA CLARITA
(661) 367-6040
19439 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
SIMI - COCHRAN ST
(818) 923-3469
3066 Cochran Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
