Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, hash brown, and your choice of bacon, soy chorizo, or sausage with melted cheese and aioli rolled in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
San Fernando Coffee Company Locations and Hours
6740 Reseda Blvd Unit D
(818) 401-8190
6740 Reseda Blvd Unit D, Reseda, CA 91335
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
AZUSA
(909) 993-4974
1119 E Alosta Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
BURBANK
(818) 923-3469
2404 w Victory blvd, Burbank, Burbank, CA 91506
Open now
•
Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
EXPRESS - SAN FERNANDO
(818) 923-3469
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
FOOD TRUCK
(818) 923-3469
13711 Van Nuys Boulevard, Pacoima, CA 91331
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
MONROVIA
(818) 923-3469
116 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
MOORPARK
(818) 923-3469
4227 B tierra rejada, Moorpark, CA 93021
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
SAN FERNANDO
(747) 347-8391
1240 Truman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
SANTA CLARITA
(661) 367-6040
19439 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
SIMI - COCHRAN ST
(818) 923-3469
3066 Cochran Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
